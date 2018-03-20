A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old businessman, Isiaka Rabiu, to two years imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl.

The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of rape, and begged the court for leniency.

Mohammed, who did not give the convict an option of fine, said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, had told the court that the case was reported at the State’s Criminal Investigative Department on March 5.

According to him, the accused person, a resident of Sabon Line in Farin-Gada, on the said date, lured the little girl, a resident of the same area, into his room and had carnal of her just after she returned from school.

He further revealed that during medical investigation, some bruises were found on the private part of the victim.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened section 285 of the Penal Code.