A disagreement between a soldier and a mobile policeman, has led to the death of the unidentified soldier in Odimodi, Burutu council area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the feuding duo, both of whom were on guard of critical oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Odimodi community, had engaged each other in a hot argument while their other comrades were on patrol of facilities.

A community source, who spoke in confidence in Warri, said the killer policeman, after shooting his primary target to death, still fired several shots into the environment to scare sympathizers away from the scene.

According to the source, the policeman, after killing his mate, as they were both attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), took the deceased soldier’s rifle and fled the scene.

“The incident happened on Saturday at about noon. The two officers – a mopol and the military officer, were members of a combined security team that is stationed guard oil facilities in Odimodi community. Only two of them were around when they were ensued in a misunderstanding but after a while, we heard gunshots.

“When people got there, it was discovered that the mobile policeman has killed the soldier. The mopol was said to have cocked his gun and fired at the soldier and thereafter began to shoot sporadically to scare people away from the scene.

“He (policeman) took the soldiers gun and ran away. As at this moment, he has not been apprehended. The JTF authorities have evacuated the corpse of the slain soldier. There is palpable tension in the community as we speak for the fear that the military might invade the community”, the source said.

When reached for confirmation, spokesman of the OPDS, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, said he was unaware of the development.