An FCT Area Court, on Monday, sentenced 27-year-old Ibrahim Abdullahi, to five months imprisonment for snatching a lady’s handbag.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, convicted Abdullahi following his guilty plea.

Sadiq ordered that the convict should serve his prison term at Suleja Prison.

The judge said he did not give the convict an option of a fine because he was not a first-time offender.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, told the court that on March 7, the police surveillance patrol team, attached to Utako Divisional Police Station arrested the convict.

Zannah told the court that the convict committed the offence at the same vicinity of his arrest and on the same date, at about 8:p.m. along Jabi Wuiye Road, Abuja.

He said the convict criminally attacked a lady at Jabi Wuiye Road and forcefully snatched her handbag containing valuable items.

Zannah said the complainant raised an alarm which attracted people around, and the convict was promptly arrested by the patrol team.

“The police patrol team found on the accused, scissors, a black sharp horn and other dangerous weapons,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict confessed to the crime.

He added that the offence contravened Section 292 of the Penal Code, which attracts five years imprisonment with an option of fine or both.