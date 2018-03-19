Activities at the University of Calabar were on Friday disrupted following a gangster war, which claimed three lives.

The three students who lost their lives were said to be members of rival cult groups.

It was learnt that one of the victims was shot dead by the gate where the university’s generator is located, while another one was killed by unmasked gunmen around the new Education Block, which is behind the library complex.

An eyewitness, who identified herself only as Ambo, said a third victim was shot dead close to the small gate by Goldie Street, with the blood stains still visible on the road as of 6pm on Friday.

It was learnt on Sunday that the cult fight, which had been ongoing within the university’s male hostel premises for some weeks, became violent on Friday.

The eyewitness said, “Shots were fired; a guy was chased up to the Education Block. I guess he had a gun in a bag, which he threw away, but he was still being chased by students and security operatives.

“I learnt he was later caught; it is a sad situation. The first student was gunned down close to the power house.”

But when contacted, the Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said only one student died.

Ugbo said the Commissioner of Police in the state had given a directive that policemen should be drafted to strategic places within UNICAL to restore and maintain calmness.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Police Command said it arrested a suspected thief, Emmanuel Akpan, who robbed the Passport Control Officer in charge of the Nigeria Immigration Service office in Calabar, Mr. Ime Nta, of his phones and other valuables.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested on March 2, 2018 in Calabar following an intelligence report, adding that a mobile phone belonging to Nta was recovered.

According to Inuwa, the suspected thief had made useful statement to the police, which he said would help the police to arrest other members of the gang.

He said, “On March 2, 2018, a case of robbery was reported by an Assistant Controller of Immigration, Ime Nta, of the Cross River State Immigration Command.

“Through intelligence, operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau, Calabar, arrested one Emmanuel Akpan, 22, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, as one of the suspected gang members.

“A search warrant executed in his house led to the recovery of one GIONEE M6 phone among the items that were stolen.

‘The suspect has made useful statement to the police and efforts are on to apprehend other gang members for prosecution.”