An alleged serial killer, Adeola Williams, otherwise known as Ade Lawyer, has said that he has repented and became a born-again Christian.

Ade Lawyer, who is currently in the custody of police, said this in an interview at the weekend.

In the audio of the interview obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, Ade Lawyer also regretted lying against some top personalities among whom was a popular Lagos socialite and philanthropist, Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo.

He said: “Though I didn’t know Prince Kazeem before, I have heard his name very well before and I asked for assistance from him several times through somebody who knows him but he refused to help me, and that was why I mentioned his name too. But now, I am a born-again Christian and I will always say the truth and stand by the truth.”

Prince Kazeem had earlier reacted to the Ade Lawyer’s claim in a press release, where he washed his hands off the allegations, stressing that the suspect has never worked for him.

When contacted on Sunday to react to Ade Lawyer’s latest confession, Prince Kazeem said: “I don’t know him and I am very happy he has come out to say the truth. I am very grateful to God and I will continue to serve humanity irrespective of whatever they write or say about me.”