The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Niger Command said it had arrested three suspected kidnappers in Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr. Philip Ayuba, who made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Thursday, said the suspects had been terrorising residents of the area for sometimes.

He said that operatives of the command rounded up the suspects in their hideout in Kontagora town, following an intelligence report.

Ayuba further said that the suspects, in their confessional statements, said they were in Kontagora to perfect their strategy to kidnap some prominent people in the town.

The commandant also disclosed that the leader of the gang, name withheld, was arrested with full military uniform and military identification card.

He said the command had handed over the suspects to the 311 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Kontagora, for profiling and identification.

“A female, who was kidnapped one month ago identified one of them and the vehicle they used in kidnapping her.

“The suspects also confessed that they normally come to Kontagora based on invitation by an insider.

“Exhibits found in their possession include Army uniform, belts, boots, camouflage T- shirts, 2 toy guns and a gulf car with registration number Lagos BH606 AA.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation into their case.