The death of a 25-year-old pregnant housewife in a mysterious circumstance on Ebis Mechanic Road, Amarata, in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has landed the husband in trouble.

The deceased housewife, identified only as Blessing, an indigene of Epie-speaking part of Yenagoa, reportedly died after vomiting blood last Tuesday.

She reportedly died a few hours after attempts by neighbours and family members to take her to the hospital.

Blessing, a mother of three, was said to have had a quarrel with her husband, identified only as Tunde, an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo State, two weeks ago before the incident.

Tunde, a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and dealer in generators, allegedly abandoned their home after the quarrel.

It was, however, learnt that he had been arrested by the police after some neighbours and angry Epie indigenes accused him of being responsible for his wife’s death due to his alleged refusal to release money for her treatment.

It was also learnt that Tunde was beaten to a pulp on Wednesday by aggrieved youths in the area who said he caused Blessing’s death.

A friend of Tunde, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that his friend’s crime was his alleged refusal to pay for the medical treatment of his sick wife before she died.

Meanwhile, attempts by the deceased’s family members to bury her remains had been rejected by the police.

The police were said to have insisted that the corpse, in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, must undergo autopsy before burial rites could commence.

When contacted on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had commenced into the matter.