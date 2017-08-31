A magistrates’ court in Minna on Thursday ordered the remand in prison of three men: Abdullahi Umar, Ibrahim Isah and Saidu Lawal for alleged armed robbery.

The accused were docked on a three-count of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and causing grievous hurt.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, told the court that one Sanusi Mohammed of Paiko reported the matter at the station on Aug.18.

Danladi quoted the complainant as alleging that he was going about his business as a commercial motorcycle rider when Umar and Isah boarded his motorcycle to Jerepapi village for N100.

He said unknown to him; Umar and Isah had conspired with Lawal and two others, now at large, who emerged from the bush during the journey with cutlasses in their hands, attacked and robbed him of his motorcycle.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Mariam Kings, however, declined to take their plea, saying her court lacked the jurisdiction to try the matter.

Kings ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct.3 for further mention.