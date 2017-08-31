A 42-year-old man, Daniel Olokor, who allegedly stole 6,799 cartons of frozen fish, worth N22.4million, was on Thursday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

The defendant is facing a count of stealing.

The prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 9 at Seme border.

Ikem alleged that the accused posed as delivery man and absconded with the products.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The section prescribes three years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 30 for a mention.