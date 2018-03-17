The police in Lagos State have arrested no fewer than 100 persons allegedly involved in a violent clash between two unknown groups at the Scavengers Land near New Garage, Ojota.

The state Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr Mohammed Ali, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He said that the arrested persons had been transferred to the Taskforce Office, Oshodi, Lagos.

Ali said that the leaders of the two groups were meeting with state Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, with a view to resolving their conflict amicably.

“Nobody was killed in the clash. The situation has been brought under control.

“Our men will be here until total peace is restored,” Ali said.

NAN learnt that the two groups were scavengers gathering and selling unserviceable items at a place called “Igidanpani.”

The clash forced shops in the New Garage and some parts of Ojota to close.

“We don’t really know what caused the crisis. We were surprised to see people scampering.

“It started on Thursday but the police brought the situation under control.

“The groups started again today, forcing shops in the area to close,“ a vulcanizer, who identified himself simply as Adeshina, told NAN in Ojota.

Meanwhile the state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode visited the scene on Friday evening for an on-the-spot assessment.

He ordered closure of the New Garage as a measure to end the crisis.

The governor warned against violence of any sort, saying that the government would not tolerate it.