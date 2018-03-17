A 40-year-old man, Dominic Johnson, has been arrested and arraigned for defiling his 14-year old daughter and impregnating her.

The incident occurred at Onitire Avenue in Abaranje area of Ikotun, Lagos State, where they resided.

It was reported that the victim had been delivered of a baby girl when they were brought before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court where Johnson was arraigned on Wednesday.

It was gathered that Johnson resorted to his daughter after his wife who had three children for him died. He then ‘found solace’ in his daughter by sleeping with her and eventually impregnating her.

It was also learnt that Johnson warned her not to tell anyone about the shameful act, even during the period she was pregnant until she put to bed when she decided to reveal the identity of the real father of the baby.

It was gathered that the victim revealed this to her late mother’s sister and Johnson was confronted. He threatened to kill them including the baby.

The matter was first reported at the Ikotun Police Division before it was transferred to the gender section at the Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

Akwa Ibom State-born Dominic admitted that he committed the acted but claimed he did it under the influence of alcohol as he was drunk the day he slept with her.

He reportedly told the police that his wife died and he had no money to marry another wife and so was tempted to sleep with the victim but not with the intention to impregnate her.

The police found him culpable and arraigned him in court for defilement.

His plea was not taken rather the magistrate, Mrs. Sule Amzat, ordered him to be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail.

The court ordered the prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, to duplicate his case file and send to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The matter was adjourned till 8 May, 2018 for the report of the DPP advice to be ready.