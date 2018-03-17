At least seven people are feared to have been killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed following series of attacks on Takum and Ussa local government areas of Taraba State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Ussa Local Government Area on Media and Special Duties, Mr. Agabi Andefiye, told newsmen that the attackers on Thursday attacked and burnt Muji I, Muji II, Kando and Kpashimbe villages in Takum Local Government Area, killing five people, including a pregnant woman and her husband.

Agabi added that one Andeyantso Bulus was killed in Ussa Local Government Area while another person was killed in the neighbouring Yanghtu Special Development Area.

Takum Local Government Area is the home local government area of the state governor, Darius Ishaku, and that of a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.).

Another eyewitness, Tanko Adiku, told newsmen that several people were killed on Thursday when armed herdsmen attacked Muji II and several other communities in Takum. He added that three women were abducted by the attackers.

Tanko said the attackers, numbering over 60, invaded the village, bearing sophisticated weapons. He said the assailants shot at people, killing scores of people and burning several houses.

The Commissioner of Police, Taraba State, Mr. David Akinremi, confirmed the attack on Muji II, saying one woman was shot and killed when hoodlums attacked the village.

Akinremi said the command received a distress call about the attack on the village but before the police and other security agencies could arrive at the scene, the attackers had escaped to the hills in the area.

“I am not aware of the casualty figures and the abduction of women in the attack. I am only aware that one woman was shot and killed by the hoodlums and the place has been taken over by the police, the army and civil defence personnel.

“Some houses were also burnt in the attack, but we have yet to arrest anyone. However, our intelligence team is on the ground and we are on top of the security situation in the area.”