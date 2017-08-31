Three young men who allegedly gang-raped a teenager were, on Thursday, brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused: Michael Fadipe, 28; Sunday Chukwunero, 26; and Dotun Obajuluwa, 22, are facing three charges bordering on conspiracy, indecent assault, and rape.

The accused, however, entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to the charge, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Chinalu Uwadione, the police prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 25 at 8.00 p.m., at Fagba area in Agege.

- Advertisement -

He said that the accused had conspired and had forcefully gang-raped a 17-year-old girl, against her wish, when she was sent to buy Indomie noodles from the next street.

“The victim was threatened with a knife and forced into a hidden dark room where she was raped in turns by the trio,’’ Uwadione said.The prosecutor said the

The prosecutor said the offences contravene Sections 261, 263 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned till October 9.