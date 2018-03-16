For allegedly raping a pregnant woman, a 29-year-old, Monsuru Adeniji, is to cool his heels in prison for 21 days, an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State ruled on Friday.

The Chief Magistrate, F. A. Azeez, who gave the order, said the accused should be remanded in prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Adeniji is facing a charge of sexual assault by penetration to which he pleaded not guilty.

Police Prosecutor, John Iberedem alleged that the accused committed the offence on February 22 on CAC Street, off Marrass Road, Owutu, Ikorodu, at 3.00 p.m. at the woman’s apartment.

Iberedem told the court that the accused who lives next house to the woman, who is two months pregnant, had been going to her house to pray since there is a mosque in the compound.

“He had earlier made sexual advances to the woman, touched her buttock in the kitchen sometime ago which she shared with other neighbours.

“On the day the accused committed the assault, he noticed the woman’s husband was not at home and entered her apartment, grabbed her, covered her mouth with cloth and raped her.

“It was her noise that attracted one of the neighbours and the accused was immediately arrested and handed over to the police.

“The woman lost her two months old pregnancy due to the rape.”

The offence contravened Section 260 of the Lagos State Criminal Code Laws, 2015. Rape attracts life imprisonment in Lagos State.

The case was adjourned until April 5.