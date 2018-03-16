A 37-year-old Headteacher, Idowu Oniyide, was on Friday arraigned in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court over alleged misappropriation of N1.8 million school fees.‎

The accused, who lives in Coke Street, Byazhin Across, Kubwa, Abuja was docked on charges relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Dickson Itodo of Gwarinpa, Abuja reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on March 8.

‎He said ‎the accused, a Head Teacher at Liberty Square Academy, Maroko, Red bricks, Kubwa, fraudulently deceived clients of the school and collected N1.88 he said was meant for students’ school fees.

‎Olanipekun said though the sum was to be deposited into the school’s account, the accused dishonestly converted same to his personal use.

He said N60, 000 was recovered from the accused in the course of police investigation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 322, 321 and 309 of the Penal Code.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Counsel to the accused, Enabosi Anenin, made a bail application for his client, citing Section 36 of 1999 Constitution and urged the court to release the accused on bail on most liberal terms.‎

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, granted the accused bail in the sum of ‎N2 million with two sureties who he said must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said one of the sureties must be a public servant and should provide his last promotion letter and identity card.

Marafa said the second surety should provide means of livelihood‎, means of identification and a copy of his utility bill.

He also said the addresses of both sureties should be verified by the prosecutor.

The judge adjourned the matter until April 16 for hearing.