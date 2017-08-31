Suspected assassins have reportedly shot dead ward 4 party Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Felix Okugbeni, at his residence in Ughwagba, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Friday last week. Many residents have been forced to flee the community after many buildings were destroyed and burnt over the killing.

Residents said that the deceased was repeatedly shot while he was driving his tricycle into his residence.

A female occupant of the tricycle, Gloria Aragba, also sustained life threatening injuries during the attack which led to the death of the PDP chieftain.

One of the residents who is now taking refuge in Ughelli following the attack confirmed the development, saying that many houses had already been burnt down by some angry youths.

The source stated that the incident happened a few hours after the local government chairman in the area, Prince Godwin Ejinyere, visited the late Okugbeni-led PDP ward executive for his re-election bid.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident when contacted on Thursday, adding that three suspects had already been arrested in connection with the killing.

The suspects; Junior Dele, Emma Francis and Ejoke Onome from Ughwagba community were undergoing police investigation at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He added that normalcy had also been restored in the area.