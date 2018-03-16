An 11-year-old house help, who allegedly killed a five-year-old boy by stabbing and strangulation, on Friday, appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused was brought before the court on a charge for murder.

Her plea was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Ipaye-Nwachukwu, ordered that the accused be taken to Girl’s Correctional Home in Idi Araba.

Earlier, Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused had committed the offence on March 10, at 6.30 p.m., at Plot 702, Road 255, Abule-Ado, Festac.

He said that the accused had strangled five-year-old Chikaso Amazu under her care with a leather belt before stabbing him with a curtain rod on his private part which resulted to his death.

The offences contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until April 18 pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.