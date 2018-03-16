An 18-year-old apprentice, Samuel Chukwu, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over an alleged theft of N450,000 from his employer.

The accused, who lives at Otigba Street, Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos is facing a count of stealing.

The prosecutor, Edet Okoi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 7, at Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

Okoi said that the apprentice, who worked for one Nduka Okpara, stole cash and goods amounting to N450, 000 from the complainant’s shop.

“The apprentice later absconded to his hometown in Imo and all efforts to reach him proved abortive, hence the report,’’ he said.

The prosecutor, however, said that the accused was later apprehended in his hometown and brought to Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. O.A Layinka, granted the accused bail of N150, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Layinka said that one of the sureties should be a blood relation of the accused.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 7 for mention.