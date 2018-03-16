A 50-year old man, Adebayo Ojo, who claimed to be a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKDC, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for alleged unlawfully reconnecting, tampering with electricity installations.

He was alleged to have illegally reconnected electricity for residents of 16, Berkley Street, Lagos Island and collecting electricity bills from them without the consent of the management of EKDC.

The accused was arrested by the operatives of the Area A Command following a petition by the management of EKDC and charged before an Igbosere Magistrate Court on a three-count charge of felony to reconnecting, tampering and meddling with the EKDC electricity installations without authority.

Police Counsel, Fransisca Job informed the court in charge .No P/15/2018 that the accused committed the offence on 2 March, 2018 at 16, Berkeley Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Job told the court that the accused forged the identity card of EKDC, ledger containing EKDC customers details, EKDC checklist for operation maintenance crew, meter reading, bill cards and EKDC safety belt and went to 16 Berkeley Street, Lagos Island to deceive the residents that he was a staff of EKDC and collected electricity bills from them.

Job said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 380. 363(1) and 329 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate F.F George granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

George adjourned the case till 28 March, 2018.