A notorious kidnapper and militant, Prosper David, aka ‘Militant-General’ has been killed by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

He died during a gun battle with the operatives at his hideout in a creek in Bayelsa State.

An AK47 rifle, a magazine, 26 rounds of live ammunition, four expended ammunition and one Nokia phone belonging to his victim were recovered from his hideout.

It was learnt that he ran a militant group secretly despite being enrolled in the federal government amnesty programme.

He was said to have collected between N1 million and N2 million from each vessel passing through Nembe creek to the high seas.

The Nation gathered that the police had been trailing the notorious kidnapper since last December, following the abduction of a businesswoman, Tina Bob-Manuel.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said: “After about 90 days of painstaking intelligence gathering, with assistance from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), the suspect was traced to his rented apartment at Asiri in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“On sighting the police, he ran into the ceiling from where he engaged operatives, but he was shot dead. Efforts are on to nab other gang members and recover more arms.”