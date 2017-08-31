Four men; Richard Ekpong, Albert Oguda, Abiodun Lawal and Idris Ibrahim, who allegedly broke into a shop at Computer Village, Ikeja, and stole phones worth N1.4million, were on Thursday hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ekpong, 20, is a student; Oguda, 21, unemployed; Lawal, 22, a trader and Ibrahim, 32, a businessman.

The accused, who reside at Ifako-Agege, Iju-Ishaga, Agbado Crossing and Ishaga respectively, were arraigned before Magistrate J.A Adigun on a three-count of conspiracy, burglary, and stealing.

They all pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail of N250,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Adigun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, said the accused committed the offences on June 26, at Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the accused conspired to break into the shop of one Mrs Mary Botire to steal phones valued at N1.4million.

“The accused burgled the complainant’s shop and carted away her goods,” he said.

Awase said that the accused destroyed the burglar proof where the air-conditioner was fixed to gain access into the shop.

“The accused came with sophisticated weapons to destroy the burglar proof, removed the AC, and entered through the hole to steal, ” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the accused were eventually arrested, by which time they had shared the phones and sold them off at cheaper rate.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 306(2)and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 306(2) stipulates seven years imprisonment for burglary.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 11 for mention.