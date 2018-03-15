An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 23-year-old hair stylist, Comfort Ishukwu, who allegedly assaulted a policeman, in Kirikiri Prisons, pending when her bail conditions would be met.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. E. Kubeinje, had granted Ishukwu a bail of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until March 21 for hearing.

The defendant, who resides at No. 1, Orile-Agege, a Lagos suburb, is facing a two-count of breach of peace and assault.

The Prosecutor, Seargent Nomayo Kenrich, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 18, on Orile Road, Agege, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant assaulted one Seargent Okpanachi Nicodemus while he was on duty, by biting him on the left side of his mouth, following a disagreement.

Nomayo Kenrich said the offences contravened Sections 168(1) (d) and 174(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 174(b) stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.