A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Ibrahim Ahmed, a house agent, to 16 months imprisonment for absconding with a prospective tenant’s N1,650,000.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, convicted Ahmed after he admitted committing the offence.

Ahmed of House 8 Etabg Obuil Crescent Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja, was sentenced on a two-count of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The judge, however, gave the convict N30,000 option of fine, and warned him to view the reprieve as a second chance to become a better citizen.

Sadiq also ordered the convict to pay N1,650,000 as restitution to the complainant, adding that paying back the amount was a key condition for him to regain his freedom.

Mrs Florence Auhioboh, the prosecuting officer, earlier told the court that Ibrahim Sherifat of Plot 759, Solomon Lar Road, Utako, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on May 8.

Auhioboh averred that Saherifat gave the convict his apartment located at Utako Abuja to give as rent to a tenant.

She said that the convict who rented out the apartment for N1,650,000, however failed to remit the said money to the complainant, but absconded with the money, but was later arrested.

Auhioboh informed the court that the convict also issued the complainant two fake First Bank cheques.

Auhioboh said that effort made to recover the money from the convict after his arrest failed, even though he made a confessional statement admitting to the offences.

The prosecutor said that the offences violated Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.