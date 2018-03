Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere Thursday sentenced an Estate agent Babatunde Habeeb also known as Babatunde Salawudeen, who duped 101, prospective tenants of N28million, at 59 Oriola, in Alapere Ketu area of Lagos, to 1230 years imprisonment.

Justice Ipaye found Habeeb guilty of the 82 counts charge of conspiring with his brother Alhaji Ishola Salawudeen who is still at large and obtained the sum of N28 million, under false pretence from unsuspecting accommodation seekers.

He was charged with 82 count charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, stealing and fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The convict had promised to rent out 13 apartments to the accommodation seekers, whom he collected various sums from and issued receipts and thereafter disappeared.