A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced 28-year-old Emmanuel Ukaha to three months imprisonment for criminal trespass.

Ukaha, who resides a Gwarimpa village, had pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of criminal trespass, mischief, house breaking and intention to commit offence of theft.

The presiding Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, who handed the sentence, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5, 000.

Sadiq admonished the convict to desist from crime in the future and become a better citizen.

The prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, had told the court that one Simon Agi of Idu Gbagyi, Karmo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on March 14.

Auhioboh said that the convict dishonestly trespassed and broke into the house of one Rosemary Johnson of the same address.

She said that the convict broke Johnson’s door with intention of stealing her property but in the process, Agi caught him.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the convict admitted committing the offence.

According to her, the offences contravened Sections 348, 327, 346 and 95 of the Penal Code.