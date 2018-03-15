A 36-year old man, Nnamdi Nwaokolo, on Thursday appeared at an Asaba Magistrates’ Court for alleged N400,000 visa fraud.

Nwaokolo, of no fixed address, is facing one count of fraud.

The prosecutor, Pius Mosidi, told the court that the accused allegedly defrauded one Miss Jacinta Nwakaego of the amount under the pretence of procuring Dubai visa for her.

He alleged that the accused did not procure the visa and failed to refund the money to the complainant.

Mosidi said the accused committed the offence on June 5, 2017 at Anwai Road, opposite Government House, Asaba, Delta.

He said the offence was punishable under the Criminal Code Law of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of N300,000 with two sureties.

The magistrate, Mrs. Okonkwo Akanume, said the sureties must be civil servants with evidence of employment.

She said one of the sureties must be a relative of the accused, and both must own landed property and also provide two passport photographs each and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until March 19, for hearing.