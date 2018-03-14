Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed arrest of three persons involved in alleged cases of cultism, pipeline vandalism and armed robbery in the state.

While one of the suspect, identified as Temona Boleigha Alison, was arrested based on a tip-off off by the Command Strike Force, a team that specialises in tracking down wanted criminals.

Two others were arrested by men of the anti-robbery squad based on a tip-off off by the men of the State Volunteer squad.

According to the separate statements issued by the spokesman of the State Police Command, AsImin Butswat and the Acting Chairman of the State Volunteer Force, prince Douye Koroye, weapons recovered from the suspects include four hand grenades, one live cartridge, a pair of military uniform, one machete, one SIM card, and twelve wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine.

According to the police spokesman, Asimin Butswat “On 4th February, 2018 at about 0100hrs, the Bayelsa State Command Strike Force, a team that specialises in tracking down wanted criminals, arrested one.”

“The suspect was arrested in possession of; four hand grenades, one live cartridge, a pair of military uniform, one machete, one SIM card, and twelve wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine.”

“The suspect is undergoing a thorough interrogation. Investigation is on going.”

Also speaking, the Acting Chairman of the Bayelsa Volunteer, Prince Douye Koroye, Confirmed that two suspected armed robbers were arrested along the INEC road area of the State capital by men of the Anti-robbery squad of the Nigerian Police.

According to him,” On Monday 12th March, 2018 at about 5pm, two suspected armed robbers were arrested based on tip off by the State volunteer squad. The arrested persons were in possession of two live cartridges.”

“Based on daily patrol within the State, we assisted in making the arrest. We were on routine patrol and identifying hide outs of suspected criminals in the metropolis and our attention was drawn to INEC road. We quickly called SARS and they responded quickly. They were arrested while trying to drive out.”