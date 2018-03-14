Police in Ogun State today arrested a suspected mentally deranged man, Lekan Adebisi, who hacked two primary school pupils to death.

The suspect was apprehended in a bush at Area J4 in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state through the combined efforts of policemen and local hunters.

Lekan had, on Monday, stormed Saint John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, and attacked the pupils during their lunch break.

The victims, Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, reportedly died as a result of the deep machete cuts they sustained.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was shot on the leg during the attempt to arrest him.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, revealed that the suspect, who was brandishing a sharp cutlass, attacked local hunters consequent upon which he was shot and injured on the leg.