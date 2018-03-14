Four men were on Wednesday re-arraigned in a Plateau High Court in Jos over the death of their friend, Joseph Gonsum.

The accused–Terry Kefas, Samson James, Emmanuel Jah and Patrick Nyam, all of Gada Biyu Village, were accused of stabbing Gonsum, a fresh graduate, to death during a fight.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused were first arraigned on September 22, 2017.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, an offence punishable with death upon conviction.

The Prosecutor, Mr. N.S Miner, had told the court that the accused committed the crime on December 25, 2016.

Miner told the court that the accused armed themselves with a knife and stabbed Gonsum in the stomach, leading to his death.

The prosecutor also claimed that the accused in a confessional statement to the police admitted having committed the crime.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty when their plea was taken.

The judge, Justice I.A Ashoms, admitted each accused person to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ashoms adjourned the matter till April 27 for continuation of hearing.