The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 41-year-old man, Femi Balogun, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly impersonating as a member of Nigerian Army.

The defendant, a marketer with First Bank Nigeria Insurance, is standing trial before Chief Magistrate O.A Layinka on a charge of impersonation.

The Police Prosecutor, Edet Okoi, told the court that Balogun committed the offence in Ikotun area of Lagos on February 8 at 4.00 p.m.

Okoi said that the accused, who was caught wearing a military uniform, claimed to be a soldier and a Staff Sergeant serving at Alamala Barracks in the Artillery Department of Nigerian Army.

According to him, the accused was apprehended by the complainant, Lance Corporal Kelechi Egonte of Nigeria Army Medical Corps.

“The accused, who was taken to Igando Police Division for further questioning, could not give a satisfactory account of himself or his identity.

The offence contravened Section 77 (a), (b) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layinka granted the accused bail of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The chief magistrate said that the sureties must provide evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.