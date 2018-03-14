Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State says it has secured six convictions in 10 cases on various offences in courts from January till date.

The State Commandant, Mr Pedro Ideba, disclosed this in a statement in Akure on Wednesday.

Awili said among the convictions was a case of a 35-year-old businessman, Akinyosoye Oladapo, who was sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

According to him, a case of sexual abuse by one Akinyosoye Oladapo was reported to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the command on the June 14, 2017.

He said the suspect was charged to the Family Court, Oke-Eda, Akure, on June 22, 2017 and after thorough investigation, the case was transferred to Oke-Eda Magistrate’s Court, Azure, for proper trial.

The NSCDC boss said that after several adjournments, judgment was delivered on March 8, 2018.

He said that Oladapo was found guilty by the court and was convicted on charge of sexual exploitation and sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour.

Awili said that Oladapo was sexually abusing the 16-year-old girl whom he brought under his custody from the village when she was nine-year-old on the pretence of giving her better future.

He said that the convict connived with a quack nurse, one Abiodun Ekundayo, to perform abortion on the victim on two different occasions.

The NSCDC boss said that the victim confessed that she was been molested by the convict since she started living with him and always threatening her not to reveal his actions.

He said that Oladapo’s evil act was only brought to light when the girl’s teacher noticed a drop in her academic performance.

“The victim was then questioned and she revealed what she had been passing through,” he said.

Awili, therefore, urged parents to always keep “a good eye on their wards”.

He also warned sexual offenders to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.