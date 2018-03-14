The Police in Lagos on Wednesday docked a 21-year-old factory worker, Timothy Nwaokema, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over the allegedly rape of his co-worker at knife-point.

The accused is standing trial before a Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanya, on a charge of rape, to which he pleaded `not guilty’.

Nwaokema, who resides at the Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos was, however, admitted to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanya said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 6. at his residence.

He said that the accused unlawfully had canal knowledge of his co-worker (name withheld), without her consent.

“After the close of work, the accused invited the complainant to his home on the pretext that she should come and see the new apartment he just rented.

“The victim followed him since she was also going towards the direction of the accused’s new home.

“When she entered his room, the accused locked the door and the complainant demanded for an explanation, but he told her that he wanted to make love to her.

“The complainant shouted for help and the accused brought out a knife, threatening to kill her if she refused to allow him make love to her.

“Out of fear, the complainant complied and the accused laid her on his bed, holding the knife over her, and had sex with her.

“The case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates life imprisonment for convicts.

The Magistrate, however, adjourned the case until April 30, for mention.