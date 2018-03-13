Sahura Musa, a 35-year-old housewife, of Gyazama village in Dandume local government area of Katsina State had on Tuesday landed in Katsina prison for allegedly killing one Nana Farida, her stepdaughter.

The accused person has been docked in prison in connection with the drowning and death of her stepdaughter (Farida) inside a well.

Sahura was arraigned before Hajiya Fadila Dikko of the magistrate court on Tuesday for culpable homicide charge.

Police told the Court that on 24, January 2018, at about 8pm, the accused carried the two-year-old stepdaughter, Nana Farida, to an unknown destination.

The police also told the Court that the accused’s husband, Musa Mohammed, reported the incident to the police at Dandume on 13, February, 2018.

Farida’s corpse was said to have been later found the following day inside a neighbour’s well located within the compound.

Inspector Sani Ado, the Police Prosecutor, said Musa had committed an offence contrary to Section 221 of Penal Code, stressing that investigation was still in progress on the incident and pleaded that the case be adjourned to a new date for mention.

Hajiya Dikko adjourned the case to 8, May 2018, directing that Sahura be remanded in the prison custody till then.