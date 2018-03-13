An upholstery maker, Taiwo Opasina, 29, who is facing a three-count charge of incest, has been remanded in prison by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned for unlawful and indecent assault, unlawful sexual intercourse and penetrative sex with a minor.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Insp Chinalu Uwadione, alleged that the accused committed the offences in December 2017 at No. 17, Magbaola St., Badore in Ajah, a Lagos suburb.

He told the court that the accused on several occasions defiled his daughter and inserted his fingers into the private part of the four-year-old (names withheld).

“The teacher in the school of the victim noticed that she had been lately withdrawn and quiet.

“ On enquiry, she told the teacher about her father’s act,” he said.

The offences, he said, violates Sections 135, 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, remanded the accused in prison and ordered that his bail be secured at the special offences court.

She adjourned the case till April 9 for receipt of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.