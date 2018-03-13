A 64-year-old retiree, Adefolami Adeleke, on Tuesday appeared before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly selling a shop to two different persons.

The defendant, of Douala Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, is facing three counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Mr. Adeyemi Oyeyemi, told the court that the accused sold one particular shop on two different occasions to two different people.

According to him, the defendant sold the said property at the rate of N7.5m to the complainant, Mr. Okoronkwo Sunday, sometime in November 2016.

Adeleke allegedly received the sum of N5.5m in the first installment and went ahead to resell the same shop to another buyer at the rate of N9m.

Oyeyemi said all attempts by Sunday to recover his money proved abortive.

The offenses contravened sections 97, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mabel Bello, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N3m and a surety in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until May 4 for hearing.