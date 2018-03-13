A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Nura Ahmed, to five months imprisonment for stabbing a man on the head with a knife.

Ahmed, a barber, and resident of Abbatoir area of Abuja was arraigned on a three-count bordering on defamation, assault and causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and begged for leniency.

The judge, Hassan Ishaq, gave the convict an option of N13,000 fine.

The Prosecutor, Vincent Osiji, had told the court that one Paul Adegbola of Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station in Abuja on February 19.

Osiji said the complainant alleged that the convict stabbed him on the head on the same date at 8:30 am.

The prosecutor said the complainant was playing Snooker when the convict approached him, claiming that he stole his memory card.

“In the process of argument, the convict removed a knife and stabbed Adegbola on the head, inflicting serious injury on him before he was rushed to Nyanya General Hospital.

‘The complainant is still receiving treatment with an estimated hospital bill of N9, 000,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 248, 392 and 265 of the Penal Code.