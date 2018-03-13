A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Samuel Oluwaseun, to six months imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Oluwaseun, unemployed, was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), before Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, on a charge of dealing in restricted narcotics.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

After his plea, the Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court.

Aernan tendered a written statement of the convict, the bulk of the drug exhibit, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form as well as remnants of the restricted substance.

The court admitted the evidences as exhibit.

Delivering judgment, Justice Shagari found the accused guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him.

“The convict is hereby sentenced to a term of six months imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest,” the judge said

Earlier, the prosecutor told the court that the convict committed the offence on Nov. 1, 2017.

Aernan said that the convict was arrested at Mile 12 in Lagos, with about 550gm of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Indian Hemp.

He said that the offence contravened Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Before his sentence, the convict begged the court to tamper justice with mercy and give him another chance to become a better person.