A carpenter, Abba Mazuga, 19, has been remanded by a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft and mischief.

Mazuga, a resident of Makera-Mazuga area of Sokoto, was accused of stealing a Tecno handset valued N9, 000 belonging to one Abubakar Muhammad of the same area.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Khalid Musa, told the court that the offence was committed on March 7, at Makera-Mazuga area, when the accused conspired with one Yushau Mohammed, now at large to snatch the handset from the owner and in the process smashed the handset.

Musa said the accused person was arrested and the handset recovered in his possession.

He said the offence contravened Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Musa, ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, pending conclusion of police investigations on the case.

He adjourned the case to March 21, for mention.