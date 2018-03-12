A man suspected to be mentally challenged, Lekan Adebisi, on Monday allegedly stormed St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State and hacked two pupils to death.

The victims were Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, and both of them were 4-year-old and were in kindergarten class.

The suspect was said to have stormed the school while the pupils were on lunch break and did the havoc.

Adebisi who is said to be known in the community reportedly fled the scene immediately.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said the Area Commander, Ogbere, Divisional Police Officers Ogbere and Abigi moved to Agodo and investigation had commenced into the incident.

He said police operatives were already on the trail of the assailant, and definitely, he would be arrested.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said when caught, the suspect would be taken to the psychiatric hospital to determine his mental state.