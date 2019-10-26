<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It was wild jubilation in Piri village, Kwali Area Council in Abuja as a 96-year-old Pa AbdulRahmam Munse-Bwaye eventually married his lover, 73-year-old Rukaya Yamwa-Piri.

According to NAN report, Pa Munse-Bwaye who is the oldest man in Kiyi village in Kuje Council Area Abuja said despite the fact that he had grownup children who had wives that took care of him, he wanted his own wife as no woman would be able to take care of him like his own wife.

According to the 96-year-old man, many people tried to talk him out of getting married again but he decided to stick to his decision as he loved Rukaya so much he wanted her as a wife.

Pa Munse-Bwaye’s first wife, Hajia Zainab Godobe, died in 2008.

“Though I married a widow, Salamatu, after my wife’s death, her children took her away some years ago leaving me without a wife, hence, I asked Rukayah to marry me and Allah made her accept, I am very happy,’’ he said

While reacting to the development, Rikaya expressed joy at getting married to a gentleman like Pa Munse.