The Police Command in Osun on Monday said it had arrested 55 suspects for various offences, including murder, kidnapping, defilement of minor, armed robbery, cultism and rape.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, said this in a statement in Osogbo on Monday.

Odoro gave the breakdown of the suspects as follows: cultism, 27; armed robbery, 16; kidnapping, five; ritual killing, five; rape, three; murder, two; and defilement of minor, one.

She said that 29 dangerous weapons, including guns, cutlasses and knifes were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson also said 43 vehicles were recovered while a kidnap victim was also rescued.

She said some of those arrested had been charged to court while others would be prosecuted as soon as investigations into their matters were concluded.

Odoro said that the successes achieved by the command were through the collaborative efforts and support of the vigilante and the residents of the state.

She urged them to continue to give useful information to the police on suspicious movements around their residences, offices and dark spots to ensure reduction of crime in the state.