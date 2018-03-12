Persons suspected to be members of a kidnap confraternity, have, on Monday, kidnapped a pastor with The Apostolic Church, Mfon Udoneke, at Akoa Idem in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The pastor, who is the area superintendent of the church, was said to have been abducted around 5am while preparing for women’s fellowship prayer meeting in the church.

An eyewitness, who pleaded not to be named, said the kidnappers stormed Udoneke’s residence and whisked him away in the presence of his family members.

According to him, the whereabouts of the abducted priest is unknown, as kidnappers have yet to establish contacts with Udoneke’s family or the church.

“The family and the church are in a state of confusion right now, because the kidnappers have yet to establish contact with the church or the family as per their demands and where the abducted priest is being kept,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. MacDon Oguche, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident in Ukanafun LGA.

He promised to get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area on the matter.

It was learnt that the Monday abduction of the pastor, which preceded many other abductions in the past, occurred barely two days after stakeholders from the area met with the security agencies at the state police headquarters, Ikot-Akpana-Abia, to find lasting solution to the frequent incidents of killing and kidnapping in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun LGAs.

Stakeholders have condemned violent attacks, which they described as ‘very common’ in the area.