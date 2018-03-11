The Lagos State Police Command has summoned leadership of the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association and Save Lagos Group to its headquarters over their proposed protests on the hike in the fee payable as Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman of the police, SP Chike Oti, said the leadership of the two bodies must meet with the Police High Command in the office of the Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, before taking any further action.

It fixed the meeting with the leadership of the NBA for March 12, 2018.

The NBA has scheduled its own protest for Monday, while the Save Lagos Group said it will occupy the seat of government in Alausa for two months.

Oti said in the statement: “The need for dialogue between the Police and the NBA is not unconnected with the current security situation in the country and fragility of the peace in Lagos State which can easily be compromised by unguarded actions.

“The dialogue would enable the Command do a proper diagnosis of the impending protest and come up with an action plan that would address security concerns.

“The same advice goes to the SAVE LAGOS GROUP who planned to occupy the Government House, Alausa. They must see the police on this before further action please.”