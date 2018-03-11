A 36-year-old woman allegedly used hot iron and hot water to inflict injuries on her maid, one Chioma Samuel.

Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Chike Oti, said the woman sought to hide the crime by dressing up the maid to cover the wounds.

Oti described the incident as another case of man’s inhumanity to man, adding that the girl was assaulted last Wednesday at 47, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the girl was “mentally and physically abused” by the suspect who used hot iron to cause grievous injury on the victim’s hands and legs.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect also poured hot water on the maid, which scalded her skin.

“On Thursday March 8, the woman’s crime against the girl was exposed when she brought her children to a private school located somewhere in Ikeja alongside the maid.

“Unfortunately for her, other mothers who came to the same school to drop off their kids noticed the gaping wounds on the upper and lower limbs of the victim who accompanied the suspect to the school.

“After questioning the girl, they waited for her madam who had gone to drop her kids in their different classrooms. When she finished and was about to drive off, she was confronted by these women who nearly mobbed her.

“They were calmed by some teachers. The women told the suspect to take the girl to a hospital or else they would petition the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“Despite their threat to report her to the authorities, the woman reportedly came to the school on Friday March 9, still accompanied by the child victim whose wounds were manifestly untreated.

“On seeing that their warning was disregarded, drew the attention of the Commissioner of Police, who immediately ordered the arrest of the woman,” Oti said.

He added that investigation into the case was in progress, stressing that the woman would be charged to court on Monday.