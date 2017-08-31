The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, says the removal of Eke Ukwu market is the best thing that has happened to Owerri capital City.

Speaking while inspecting the level of completion of various markets which will serve as alternatives for the traders, Governor Rochas Okorocha said the removal of Eke Ukwu will usher in a new dawn in the State, as issues of insecurity would become a thing of the past.

The Igbada market which is under construction is where the Imo State Government relocated the traders after the demolition of Eke Ukwu market.

To ensure quick completion of the project, Governor Rochas Okorocha has embarked on a tour of the newly built markets across the metropolis. The Governor used the opportunity to address the traders who joined him on the inspection.

Not done yet, the Governor told the traders that all hands should be on deck to ensure a smooth take off, promising to allocate shops to them for free for a period of three months.

The traders who came out in their thousands following the inspection of various markets by the Governor thanked the State Government for providing an alternative.

The people of Imo State while thanking the State Government for responding quickly to the plights of the traders pleaded with Governor Okorocha to provide adequate security in the markets to avoid any break down of law and order.

The new markets are Relief market situated in Owerri municipal, Igbada market situated along Akwakuma—Orlu road, Nazi market and Alaba International market. While some of these markets are still under construction, others have been completed and traders have begun packing in.