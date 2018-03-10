Nigeria police in Sokoto state command has arrested kidnappers, robber and impersonator suspects.

The Public Relation Officer of the command ASP Cordelia Nwawe confirmed that on 5/3/2018 one Mr Nasiru Muhammad a clearing agent at Sultan Abubakar International Airport stole 120 techno handsets from one Mr Ernest at the airport and sold it to people at the rate of #4000 each.

The buyers of the handsets are also in the custody of police for buying stolen properties. The suspects confessed to the crime when been interviewed by journalists.

In another development police also arrested one Mr Usman Danmaliki who impersonated police and used his house as a mini police station to extort money from his victims.

Also police paraded Mr Awaisu Isah and Kabiru Lawali both of Gada LGA in the state who called Mrs Maryiam Shehu demanded the sum of #2000000. If not they will kidnap her children.

At the course of investigation it was discovered that the said people are menial labourers with the woman.

The PPRO quoting the commissioner of police saying that no police will come for an arrest and demand for money from the suspects warning that if any is in doubt of any police identity should call police help line or report at any nearest police station.

He added that Nigeria police will not tolerate unprofessionalism from it officer, CP Mani also advised that, people should be careful about the kind of people they employ saying that the photo graph of employees should be kept with the employers for security purposes and proper identification.

Mani advised that the people of the state should go about their lawful businesses as police are ready to stamped out criminals from the state.