The leadership of Ugborodo community in Warri South West Local Council has called on the Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, and other security agencies in Delta State to unravel the perpetrators of Tuesday’s attack which resulted in the death of two indigenes.

According to the community chairman, Austin Oborogbeyi, in a chat with reporters yesterday in Asaba, Benson Okoturo and Samuel Mayomi were killed when gunmen allegedly attacked members of the 52-man Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC) in a ferry to unveil its one-year roadmap for peace in the beleaguered settlement torn apart by a protracted leadership crisis.

He, particularly, asked security agents to go after one Benson Omadeli Olajori, the supposed spiritual head of the group that was allegedly fomenting the fresh trouble.

He claimed: “Five other victims were kidnapped, detained and later taken to the residence of Olajori where they were thoroughly beaten to the extent of sustaining injuries before being rescued by the Nigerian Navy.”

But in a telephone conversation, Olajori denied any involvement, saying: “I have been away. So, I cannot comment on what is actually happening at the moment.”

Oborogbeyi maintained that the death of Okoturo, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) who died at the Warri General Hospital and Mayomi, who got drowned, would not be swept under the carpet, urging the security operatives to go the extra mile in bringing the assailants to justice.