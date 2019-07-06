<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

James Salihu, 95, has been apprehended by men of the Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for allegedly dealing in Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as India Hemp.

Salihu, a native of Supare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State was nabbed for being an addict and selling the illicit drug.

The suspect was nabbed at his residence on No 5, Idofin Street, Supare Akoko on a tip-off to the agency, which showed that he had been operating in the area for years unhindered.

Meanwhile, due to his age and alleged ill-health, the nonagenarian was granted administrative bail with a doctor detailed to monitor and attend to his poor health condition.

Since he was confirmed not fit for a journey by the doctor to the state headquarters of the agency in Akure, the state capital, he was consequently given what was described as a “management arrest”.

The family doctor, it was learnt, has since commenced the treatment of the man, whom the agency said would be transferred to Akure, when his health condition is better.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Haruna Gagara, described the suspect as an irresponsible old man who failed to live a life worthy of emulation by the younger generation.

Gagara assured that the prosecution of the suspect will begin as soon as he is confirmed fit by the medical doctor.