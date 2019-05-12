<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A total of 95 suspected cultists have been arrested by the police in various communities of Anambra State.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed disclosed this on Sunday in a statement.

He said the suspects were arrested by the Command’s Special Anti Cult unit (SPACS) following intensive raids on criminal hideouts carried out between 04/5/2019 to date.

Mohammed added that 32 of them were screened out, 28 charged to court, 10 placed under police supervision for being underage, while 25 others were under investigation.

He said, “On 04/05/2019 at Okija/Ihiala axis, 18 suspected cultists were arrested. On 05/05/2019 at Ekwulobia axis, 6 suspected cultists were arrested.

“On 06/05/19 at Nteje/Awkuzu axis 15 suspected cultists were arrested. On 07/05/19 at Nkpor Uno, 5 suspected cultists were arrested. On 08/05/2019, at Ifite Awka axis, 11 suspected cultists were arrested.

“On the 09/05/2019, at Oko/Nanka, 22 suspected cultists were arrested. On 10/05/19, at Enugwu ukwu/Nimo/Nise, 18 suspected cultists were arrested.”