Delighted that her 15-year loveless marriage was dissolved, Mrs. Balikis Oki, on Friday painted her estranged husband’s notoriety for unbridled promiscuity at a Lagos court.

“My husband always brought his girlfriend home to sleep with her overnight and ask me to step aside,” the 33-year-old trader told an Igando Customary Court in a Lagos suburb.

She said her husband, Oluwashina Oki for solid 15 years lacked respect for their matrimonial home as he turned it into a brothel.

“My husband is fond of bringing his lover home for the night and he will ask me to excuse them, and if I refuse, he will force me out of the house.”

The petitioner also accused her husband of abusing and mocking her father because of he is physically challenged.

Bilikis said, “Whenever we are fighting or any slightest mistake from me, he abuses and mocks my father who is physically challenged and that hurts me to my bones.

“My husband is fetish and diabolical; he always comes home with different charms, sometimes he gives me some substance to use which I always collect from him but will not use them.”

“He is an irresponsible husband and father as he left his responsibilities for me to shoulder. I pay the children’s school fees and other bills.”

The mother of three said that Oluwashina always embarrassed her and called her derogatory names in the public including a prostitute.

She pleaded with the court to terminate the union that she could no longer cope with the man and that the love she once had for her husband had faded.

On his part, Oki denied all the allegations and instead accused Balikis of infidelity.

“Balikis is also cheating on me, she receives calls from her boyfriend on daily basis.”

The 41-year-old businessman said that his wife became wayward in 2006 and that she started moving with women of “questionable characters”.

“I have warned her several times to stop mingling with them but she refused,” he said, urging the court not to grant his wife’s wish for the dissolution of marriage.

“I still love her,” he claimed.

Delivering his judgment, the court’s President, Mr. Akin Akinniyi, said the petitioner was adamant in spite of mediation from the court and family’s intervention.

“Since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court has no choice than to dissolve the union in spite of the fact that the husband still claims he loves her.

“The court pronounced the marriage between Mrs. Balikis Oki and Mr. Oluwashina Oki dissolved today; both parties henceforth ceased to be husband and wife.

“Both parties are free to go their separate ways unmolested, the court wishes you well on your new journey.

“The custody of the children of ages 8, 12 and 15 should remain with their mother until they attain the age of maturity to decide who to stay with,” he ruled.